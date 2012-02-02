Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
Feb 2 Finnish retail and wholesale company Kesko said it expects underlying operating profit to fall in 2012 after reporting a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, citing uncertain economic conditions.
Keskos's October-December adjusted operating profit was 71.5 million euros ($94.4 million), the company said on Thursday. That was lower than the average forecast of 85.3 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.