HONG KONG Nov 14 Shares in BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, rose as much as 18.5 percent on Monday amid market talk that electric cars will not be subject to Chinese government car purchase restrictions.

The stock rose to a high of HK$19.60 and was at HK$19.54, up 18 percent, at 0622 GMT, beating a 2 percent gain in the blue chip Hang Seng Index.

"The rally is mainly due to rumours that the government's car purchase restriction will not apply to electric cars," said Jeff Chung, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.

"That will represent a demand of half-a-million units just in Beijing," he said. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Ken Wills)