SHENZHEN, Sept 24 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], the world's second-largest telecom equipment maker and No.6 handset maker, expects revenue from its consumer devices unit to grow by about 30 percent next year from the $9 billion forecast for this year.

Wan Biao, chief executive of Huawei Device, said in an interview on Monday at the company's headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen that Huawei plans to launch Windows 8 smartphones later this year or early next year.

"We're still in the mode of investing actively for the next 1-2 years, so it will be a big challenge to achieve high profitability," Wan said. "We expect our consumer devices division's revenues to increase by 30 percent next year, with smartphones growing at least 40 percent."

(Reporting By Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ian Geoghegan)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: HUAWEI/DEVICES

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.