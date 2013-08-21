BRIEF-Guosen Securities posts net profit for March
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)
HONG KONG Aug 21 China's Bank of Communications (BoCom) appointed Peng Chun as its new president following the resignation of Niu Ximing from that role, the country's fifth-largest lender said.
Niu resigned from his role as president due to "other work arrangements," the Shanghai-based bank said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
BoCom earlier on Wednesday announced a 12 percent rise in net profit for the first half of the year, its weakest growth for that period in four years. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator investigated to date