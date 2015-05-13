BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.05 billion ($66.89 million) from Disco Corporation, Tokyo Electron Ltd and Lam Research International Sarl
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1ED3l9c
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6490 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
* Says expects 2017 capital spending will be about $575 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p4qp54) Further company coverage: