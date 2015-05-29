BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc updates on investigations
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters
May 29 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$510.8 million ($16.66 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd.
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FdQlXI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6580 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BOGOTA, May 3 Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it has discovered gas at an exploratory well it shares with U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp in deep waters in the Caribbean Sea, creating the possibility of developing a production cluster.