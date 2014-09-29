HONG KONG, Sept 29 About 200 workers at Swire Beverage, a unit of Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific and a major bottler for The Coca-Cola Company, went on strike on Monday in support of pro-democracy protesters in the city, a union representative said.

The workers are also demanding the city's leader step down, the representative said.

Swire Beverages is one of the largest soft drinks bottlers for The Coca-Cola Company in the world, and works closely with the U.S. firm on brand development and marketing.

The total number of employees at Swire Beverages was not immediately known. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy)