Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
June 29 Hakim Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 194 million yuan ($31.25 million) to set up finance leasing firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BQwjY8
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
AMSTERDAM, May 10 A Dutch court said on Wednesday it will convene on May 22 to hear hedge fund Elliott Advisors' request for an investigation into possible mismanagement at Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel.