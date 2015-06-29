BRIEF-Gansu Mogao Industrial's shares to resume trade on May 11
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 11 after controlling shareholder's share acquisition plan
June 29 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to acquire assets via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JsYuiR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 11 after controlling shareholder's share acquisition plan
HAVANA, May 10 Cuba represents a "huge" but challenging opportunity for U.S. cruise, airline and hotel companies as American visitors to the Caribbean island could increase as much as sevenfold by 2025, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group.