CORRECTED-Alfa Financial Software plans to list in London next month
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
July 2 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says unit United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co Ltd orders machinery equipment worth T$2.03 billion ($65.66 million) from ASML Hong Kong Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T812oh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.9190 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: