Estee Lauder's sales rise 7.5 pct on demand for makeup
May 3 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 7.5 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands, including Tom Ford, Smashbox and La Mer.
Aug 17 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion ($40.10 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4190 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 3 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 7.5 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands, including Tom Ford, Smashbox and La Mer.
FRANKFURT, May 3 Shareholder advisory and proxy voting firm ISS has backed a call for a special audit of Libor-manipulation and Russian money-laundering scandals at Deutsche Bank to probe what role management and supervisory boards may have played.