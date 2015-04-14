BRIEF-Leoni affirms guidance after Q1 sales, earnings rise
* Affirms guidance
April 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron Ltd. for T$582 million ($18.63 million)
($1 = 31.2400 Taiwan dollars)
ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,074 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .