BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment from Lam Research International Sarl for T$558 million ($17.85 million)
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD