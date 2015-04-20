BRIEF-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff board proposes FY cash dividend
* Board proposes cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for year 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit at 15.35 billion yuan ($2.48 billion)
* Says Q1 net profit at 4.36 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jmg8kh; bit.ly/1EjIIom
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Board proposes cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for year 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in-line with expectations despite mixed sports results