YOUR MONEY - Leveraging your home for a European vacation
NEW YORK, May 10 Spending half the year in the French countryside seems like a luxurious goal, but Deborah Jacobs, author of "Four Seasons in a Day," figured out a way to make it happen.
June 10 Hong Kong government says
* Kong Smart Investment Limited, unit of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, wins a site in New Territories for HK$1.3 billion ($167.68 million)
Source text in English: bit.ly/1FIvs89
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, May 10 Spending half the year in the French countryside seems like a luxurious goal, but Deborah Jacobs, author of "Four Seasons in a Day," figured out a way to make it happen.
* RAISES EUR 99.9 MILLION IN CAPITAL INCREASE Source text: http://bit.ly/2q6do8p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)