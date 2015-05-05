UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Innolux Corp
* Says Q1 net profit at T$8.65 billion ($281.94 million) versus market forecast of T$5.53 billion
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6800 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)