BRIEF-PATI Games raises 73.73 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company
July 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from Mandartech Interiors Inc for T$324 million ($10.41 million)
Source text in English:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1170 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company
* Knosys raises $1.5 million through convertible note issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: