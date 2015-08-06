BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says EG Holding sells stake in Prime Holding For Financial Investments
* EG Holding sells 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding For Financial Investments to Sum Investmnets for EGP 36 million Source :(http://bit.ly/2qHsvo6)
Aug 6 Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd
* Says wins bid for 10-year operation rights to Qianhai mall in Shenzhen, estimates 350 million yuan ($56.36 million) cost
* Director Dr. Adrian Cheng said in an email statement, "We initially estimated that the total investment of the entire project will amount to approximately RMB350 million." ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, May 4 HSBC's deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice may impact the bank's ability to repatriate some $8 billion in capital the lender has 'trapped' in the country, its finance director said on Thursday.