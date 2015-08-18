BRIEF-AG Mortgage Investment Trust qtrly book value per share $18.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 18 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery and equipment from Lam Research International Sarl for T$520.7 million ($16.05 million)
Source text in English:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4430 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Horizon North Logistics Inc announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017