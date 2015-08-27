Aug 27 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd

* Says H1 net profit 149.0 billion yuan (forecast 149.72 billion yuan)

* Says NPL ratio at 1.4 percent at end-June versus 1.29 percent at end-March

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 14.17 percent at end-June versus 14.41 percent at end-march

* Says H1 net interest margin at 2.53 percent versus 2.62 percent at end-June 2014

Source text in English: bit.ly/1Jxp04V

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)