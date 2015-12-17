BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Dec 17 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical
* Says aims to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan ($354.82 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay debts and replenish capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 18
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O8GIhn; bit.ly/1RTOmT1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership