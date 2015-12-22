BRIEF-Diodes reports Q1 revenue $236.3 million
* Diodes Incorporated reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 22 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$566 million ($17.27 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U1nNcZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7700 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, May 9 Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.