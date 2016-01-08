BRIEF-Kohyoung Technology says change of top shareholder
* Says top shareholder is changed to Kohyoung Holdings from Ko Kwang Il and one individual
Jan 8 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says December sales down 12.55 percent y/y at T$10.7 billion ($321.32 million)
* Says 2015 sales up 3.4 percent y/y at T$144.8 billion
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1H9Vq8B
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.3000 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Razer - 3 Group, Razer announce global strategic alliance; to co-brand, reach out to gaming community with tariff plans designed for gaming community Source text for Eikon: