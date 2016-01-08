Jan 8 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says December sales down 12.55 percent y/y at T$10.7 billion ($321.32 million)

* Says 2015 sales up 3.4 percent y/y at T$144.8 billion

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1H9Vq8B

