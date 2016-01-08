BRIEF-Kohyoung Technology says change of top shareholder
* Says top shareholder is changed to Kohyoung Holdings from Ko Kwang Il and one individual
Jan 8 Innolux Corp
* Says December sales down 30.85 percent y/y at T$26.4 billion ($793.98 million)
* Says 2015 sales down 15.1 percent y/y at T$364.1 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.2500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says top shareholder is changed to Kohyoung Holdings from Ko Kwang Il and one individual
* Razer - 3 Group, Razer announce global strategic alliance; to co-brand, reach out to gaming community with tariff plans designed for gaming community Source text for Eikon: