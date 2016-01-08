BRIEF-Kohyoung Technology says change of top shareholder
* Says top shareholder is changed to Kohyoung Holdings from Ko Kwang Il and one individual
Jan 8 Taiwan's Inventec Corp
* Says December sales up 4.95 percent y/y at T$38.6 billion ($1.16 billion)
* Says 2015 sales down 9.2 percent y/y at T$395.5 billion
* Razer - 3 Group, Razer announce global strategic alliance; to co-brand, reach out to gaming community with tariff plans designed for gaming community