UPDATE 2-TPG's $1.6 bln play for Australia publisher doesn't stop the press
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds (Recasts, adds investor comment, shares)
Sept 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from ASML Hong Kong Ltd for T$6.4 billion ($198.17 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.2950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds (Recasts, adds investor comment, shares)
* Says it plans to sell part of stake in Shanghai-based Media company Wing Media to an investment management company, for 48 million yuan