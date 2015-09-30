BRIEF-CPU Softwarehouse FY consolidated earnings at around 76,000 euros
* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)
Sept 30 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from Murata Machinery, Ltd Taiwan Project Office, ASML Hong Kong Ltd, and Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd for T$1.83 billion ($55.73 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8350 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
