Oct 5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron Ltd and Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd for T$1.23 billion ($37.57 million)

* Says orders of facility from Kedge Construction Co Ltd for T$1.33 billion

