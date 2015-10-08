BRIEF-Ilkka-Yhtyma Q1 oper profit EUR 2.5 mln
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 9.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from SPTS Technologies Ltd for T$792 million ($24.33 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 9.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Giga media ltd - appoints james huang as its new chief executive officer upon departure of collin hwang