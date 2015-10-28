BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* says orders equipment from Murata Machinery Ltd's Taiwan Project Office for T$620 million ($19.14 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3900 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited