BRIEF-ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could increase stakes in some holdings
* Says acquisitions possible in broadcasting, digital entertainment, price comparison sites, online-dating
Dec 7 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says November sales at T$26.3 billion ($805.02 million), up 4.03 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1m6k0Ax
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6700 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says acquisitions possible in broadcasting, digital entertainment, price comparison sites, online-dating
* SFR hopes to return to post payment mobile subscriber growth in 2017 - CEO Further company coverage: