BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 16 China Life Insurance
* Says Jan-Nov premium income at about 347.3 billion yuan ($53.67 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QoMMcw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4707 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: