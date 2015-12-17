BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Dec 17 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 1 billion yuan ($154.26 million) debt financing instruments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OxLghP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4827 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership