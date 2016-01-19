BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 ZTE Corp
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit at 3.8 billion yuan ($577.81 million), up 43.5 percent y/y
* Says preliminary 2015 revenue at 100.8 billion yuan, up 23.8 percent y/y
* Says aims to double its 2015 revenue to more than 200 billion yuan By 2020 - company spokesman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P2if26
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5765 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.