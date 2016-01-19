Jan 19 ZTE Corp

* Says preliminary 2015 net profit at 3.8 billion yuan ($577.81 million), up 43.5 percent y/y

* Says preliminary 2015 revenue at 100.8 billion yuan, up 23.8 percent y/y

* Says aims to double its 2015 revenue to more than 200 billion yuan By 2020 - company spokesman

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P2if26

($1 = 6.5765 Chinese yuan renminbi)