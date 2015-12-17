BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Dec 17 China Tianying Inc
* Says gets approval to issue 600 million yuan ($92.56 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1m9ysqW
($1 = 6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership