BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
Nov 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from SPTS Technologies Ltd for T$839 million ($25.66 million)
($1 = 32.6950 Taiwan dollars)
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018