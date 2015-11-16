BRIEF-OTI reports qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $ 0.02
* On Track Innovations Ltd - for 2017 full year, we continue to expect that we will present a positive adjusted EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from Marketech International Corp for T$304 million ($9.26 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8300 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* On Track Innovations Ltd - for 2017 full year, we continue to expect that we will present a positive adjusted EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EU identified some unfair business practices by online platforms