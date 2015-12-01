UPDATE 1-British accounting watchdog investigates KPMG over Rolls-Royce audits
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
Dec 1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from Siemens Limited and ASML Hong Kong Ltd for T$6.8 billion ($208.21 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6600 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported second-quarter profits that beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday, but advertising and distribution headwinds weighed on its stock in early trading.