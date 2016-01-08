Jan 8 Asustek Computer Inc

* Says December sales at T$41.1 billion ($1.24 billion), down 3.1 percent y/y

* Says 2015 sales at T$472.3 billion, down 1.1 percent y/y

Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.2400 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)