* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says January sales at T$12.0 billion ($361.34 million), down 6.8 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/20dr0rZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.2100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility