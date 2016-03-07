BRIEF-Firstwave Cloud Technology signs Fortipartner agreement
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 MediaTek Inc
* Says February sales at T$13.2 billion ($403.19 million), up 36.9 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7390 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives