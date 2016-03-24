BRIEF-Navinfo elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman
May 19 Navinfo Co Ltd * Says board elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rxfmPG Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 24 AU Optronics Corp
* Says unit orders equipment for T$513.8 million ($15.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MDIXdj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6170 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19