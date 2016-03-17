UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 Li & Fung Ltd
* Says sees factory price deflation to continue in 2016 - CEO
* Says expects single digit decline in order book in volume term this year - CEO
* Says sees labor intensive production continue to move out from China to labor intensive areas such as Bangladesh and Vietnam, but trend may slow if wages rise slows - Chairman
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.