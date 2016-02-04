BRIEF-TAT Technologies Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
Feb 4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$4.2 billion ($126.59 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.1780 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets