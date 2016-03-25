BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
March 25 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.0 billion ($30.70 million) from Singapore Applied Materials Co Ltd's Taiwan Branch, Tokyo Electron Ltd
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)