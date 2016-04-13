PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it orders equipment from United Integrated Services Co Ltd and Tokyo Electron Ltd for T$1.6 billion ($49.51 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3150 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 REVENUE 41.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 44.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO