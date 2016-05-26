BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it orders equipment from SCREEN SPE Taiwan Co Ltd for T$535 million ($16.44 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5480 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Meitu shares down 9.09 pct (Adds MSCI comment, detail, updates prices)