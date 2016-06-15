PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.3 billion ($70.94 million) from ASML Hong Kong Ltd.c/o ASML Netherlands B.V.
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZQ9aMM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4230 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation