BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says unit orders machinery equipment worth T$626.4 million ($19.44 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28IkYMI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.2180 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes