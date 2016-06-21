BRIEF-YY Inc reports resignation of CEO Zhou Chen
* Says Zhou Chen has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
June 21 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says unit orders machinery equipment worth T$626.5 million ($19.49 million)
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc